News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 16.
Travis and Chad report live from Saskatchewan during a stopover as they make their way back to Salmon Arm, BC from the Freedom Rally 2022.
Headlines with Travis
Russia Still Using Twitter, Facebook To Push Conspiracy About Ukraine Hospital Bombing
Nancy Pelosi Slurs Her Way Through Speech About Putin: WTF??
Had China known of Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine, ‘we would have tried our best to prevent it,’ ambassador to U.S. says
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics – NYT
CBC NEWS: Federal government to end pre-arrival COVID testing for travellers entering Canada
China locks down province of 24m as new Covid infections rise
CDC Warns Agency Would Lose Access to Key Data If Emergency Declaration Ends
Quake hits Japan off Fukushima coast, leaving two dead and reviving painful memories
OPINION: There may be method in Pierre Poilievre’s nastiness
‘People Need to Go to Jail’ After Latest John Durham Filing: Senator
Video shows enormous line of Teslas waiting to charge in Louisiana
Precession of the equinoxes
Full Moon Friday
Special Guest “Kira”
Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad will resume in the next broadcast.
