News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 16.

Travis and Chad report live from Saskatchewan during a stopover as they make their way back to Salmon Arm, BC from the Freedom Rally 2022.

VIDEO TO COME

Travis Cross, Chad Metz

Headlines with Travis

Russia Still Using Twitter, Facebook To Push Conspiracy About Ukraine Hospital Bombing

Nancy Pelosi Slurs Her Way Through Speech About Putin: WTF??

Had China known of Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine, ‘we would have tried our best to prevent it,’ ambassador to U.S. says

China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics – NYT

CBC NEWS: Federal government to end pre-arrival COVID testing for travellers entering Canada

China locks down province of 24m as new Covid infections rise

CDC Warns Agency Would Lose Access to Key Data If Emergency Declaration Ends

Quake hits Japan off Fukushima coast, leaving two dead and reviving painful memories

OPINION: There may be method in Pierre Poilievre’s nastiness

‘People Need to Go to Jail’ After Latest John Durham Filing: Senator

Video shows enormous line of Teslas waiting to charge in Louisiana

Precession of the equinoxes

Full Moon Friday

Special Guest “Kira”

Travis Cross and Kira, Chad’s cousin

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad will resume in the next broadcast.

Chad Metz

Send news tips, stories and comments to:

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook

https://facebook.com/wearenottv/

https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenotradio/

Twitch (Videos)

https://twitch.tv/realnottv

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqHww-uDI_al6szf5E9WjQ

Twitter

https://twitter.com/nottv

Telegram

https://t.me/wearenotTV

New Media Directory

For more #FreedomConvoy2022 #bearhug #unitycanada coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LAURA%20LYNN

Pat King on FB https://www.facebook.com/therealpatking

Odessa Orlewicz https://librti.com/

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on FB: https://www.facebook.com/whistlestoptruckstopcafe/

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!