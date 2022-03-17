  1. Home
  2. Canadian
  3. Content
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 16.
Canadian Content
News
Shows
Talk
0

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 16.

0
Chad & Travis show
now viewing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 16.

Megaphone
now playing

Chris Sky Speaks Outside Victoria, BC Legislature

mask and lab tech
now playing

Chiropractor Interview and Walk Out Wednesdays.

Chad&Travis March 15, 2022_4
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 15.

Chris Sky
now playing

Live from Nanaimo, British Columbia. March 15.

Episode 2
now playing

Freedom Convoy 2022 - Ottawa - Part 2

Chad & Travis March 10_use this one
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 11.

dentist-robert-johnson
now playing

On the Road: Interview with Salmon Arm, BC Dentist

cropped-libertylogo
now playing

MAR 10 - British Columbia Canada's Reign Of Terror Bonnie...

Chad & Travis March 10_use this one
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis - March 10

Chad and Travis March 8
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 9.

Travis and Chad report live from Saskatchewan during a stopover as they make their way back to Salmon Arm, BC from the Freedom Rally 2022.

VIDEO TO COME

Travis Cross, Chad Metz

Headlines with Travis

Russia Still Using Twitter, Facebook To Push Conspiracy About Ukraine Hospital Bombing

Nancy Pelosi Slurs Her Way Through Speech About Putin: WTF??

Had China known of Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine, ‘we would have tried our best to prevent it,’ ambassador to U.S. says

China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics – NYT

CBC NEWS: Federal government to end pre-arrival COVID testing for travellers entering Canada

China locks down province of 24m as new Covid infections rise

CDC Warns Agency Would Lose Access to Key Data If Emergency Declaration Ends

Quake hits Japan off Fukushima coast, leaving two dead and reviving painful memories

OPINION: There may be method in Pierre Poilievre’s nastiness

‘People Need to Go to Jail’ After Latest John Durham Filing: Senator

Video shows enormous line of Teslas waiting to charge in Louisiana

Precession of the equinoxes

Full Moon Friday

Special Guest “Kira”

Travis Cross and Kira, Chad’s cousin

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad will resume in the next broadcast.

Chad Metz

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook
https://facebook.com/wearenottv/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenotradio/

Twitch (Videos)
https://twitch.tv/realnottv

YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqHww-uDI_al6szf5E9WjQ

Twitter
https://twitter.com/nottv

Telegram
https://t.me/wearenotTV

New Media Directory

For more #FreedomConvoy2022 #bearhug #unitycanada coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LAURA%20LYNN
Pat King on FB https://www.facebook.com/therealpatking
Odessa Orlewicz https://librti.com/
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on FB: https://www.facebook.com/whistlestoptruckstopcafe/

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. News & Talk With Chad and Travis. March 8.
  2. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 9.
  3. News & Talk with Chad and Travis – March 10
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 11.
  5. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 15.
  6. notTV Live. Truckers vs. Trudeau. Day 2 – Update #3
tags:
Related Posts
Chad & Travis News & Talk_March 5

News & Talk With Chad and Travis. March 8.

Travis Cross 0
Chad and Travis March 8

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 9.

Cathy Hubbell 0
Chad & Travis March 10_use this one

News & Talk with Chad and Travis – March 10

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video

Get notTV updates delivered right to your inbox!