News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.

Travis and Chad reporting live from the studio in Salmon Arm, BC having returned from their 2 month journey with the Freedom Rally 2022 to Ottawa, Ontario.

Headlines with Travis.

Travis Cross

Liberals’ deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years – CTV News.

Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen reacts to Liberal–NDP confidence deal – March 22, 2022

At a news conference on Parliament Hill, interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen discusses the newly announced supply-and-confidence agreement between the Liberals and the NDP. She refers to the agreement as a “backroom deal” that will lead to higher inflation and more jobs losses.

‘Even If It’s Just One Truck, It’s Still the People’s Convoy’: Trucker Vows to Press On

Delivering the people’s message to those in power.

Bill C-240 – House of Commons of Canada

An Act to amend the Income Tax Act (donations involving private corporation shares or real estate)

Pastor Art is still in solitary confinement in jail as a political prisoner. His warning from the past.

Travis Cross, Chad Metz

Fighting is not the answer.

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

Disclaimer: for entertainment purposes



Chad Metz

Mass Psychosis

Chad Metz

