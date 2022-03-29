News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 28.

Travis looks at recent headlines and Chad peeks down the rabbit hole from Salmon Arm, British Columbia.

Headlines with Travis.

Travis Cross

Danny Bulford, ex-RCMP, is in Ottawa (no link).

Randy Hillier facing multiple charges in connection with Ottawa occupation.

Pastor Artur granted bail on mischief.

Second season in a row, no community spread of flu in B.C. and Canada.

Great Canadian Cruise in Saskatchewan – slow rolling.

Great Canadian Cruise in Osooyoos.



Great Canadian Cruise in the East – Vankleek Hill.

Great Canadian Cruise in Hope.

Confirmed April 29th & 30th “Rolling Thunder Ottawa“ – Freedom Alliance Canada, Bikers are coming 🇨🇦.

James Topp

‘New, decentralized, bottom-up economy’: Pierre Poilievre wants to make Canada the ‘Blockchain capital of the world’ – National Post.

Why Foreign fighters — including Canadians — quit plans to battle for Ukraine – The Globe and Mail.

Legal Organization Suing BC Government in Effort to End Vaccine Mandates for Health-Care Workers



Back to the Future: ‘Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve’ Was a Dangerous Mistake From the Beginning.

New Brunswick Ends COVID–19 Vaccine Mandate for Most Government Employees.

Union Files Grievance Against Federal Vaccination Policy as Mandates Are Being Reviewed.

Federal Pressure on Big Tech to Censor COVID-19 ‘Misinformation’ Violates Constitution: Lawsuit.

G7 rejects Putin’s demand for rouble payment for Russian gas – Germany.

Starlink’s New Premium Tier Is Fast But Super Expensive (no link).

Musk says he has ‘supposedly’ tested positive for COVID again.

Elon Musk giving ‘serious thought’ to build a new social media platform – Reuters Canada.

From June 2021 – Nobody is talking about this. Fired Winnipeg lab scientist listed as co-inventor on two Chinese government patents.

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

Chad Metz

Eggs Hatching by the Millions: Bioweapon Shots Contain Living Parasite eggs

Australia on making your own decisions on your own health and your own bodies. (no link)

A peek at different entities that will be covered in the coming days.

