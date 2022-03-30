  1. Home
  2. Canadian
  3. Content
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 29.
  Previous Video News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 28.
  Next Video Crowd Protests Trudeau in Vancouver March 29.
  prev next  
Canadian Content
News
Shows
Talk
0

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 29.

0
Chad&Travis March 15, 2022_cover
now viewing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 29.

March 29
now playing

Crowd Protests Trudeau in Vancouver March 29.

March 28, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 28.

March 25, 2022
now playing

Chad and Travis - Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.

media coverage
now playing

The New News in a Changing Media Landscape

March 25, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Travis. March 25.

March 22 smiling
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.

March 21, 2022_2
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 21.

Canadian Cash
now playing

Bank of Canada: Digital Currency Collaboration

March 11
now playing

WW Freedom Rally March 19 Kyle Live from BC.

Travis & Chad Mar 19
now playing

WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Calgary, Alberta

Travis touches on a few headlines on his phone away from the studio and Chad signs in remotely with a choppy connection and looks a little deeper down the rabbit hole.

Headlines with Travis.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Travis Cross

Travis reports away from the studio and Chad comes on from a remote location so the connection is choppy but the headlines and topics are interesting!

Bank of Canada and Massachusetts Institute of Technology announce joint Central Bank Digital Currency collaboration

How Does China’s Social Credit System Work?

Crimes Against Humanity Tour

Durham officer who posted video praising ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters now facing charges

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

For entertainment purposes

Chad Metz

George Carlin – It’s A BIG Club & You Ain’t in it!

Military Insiders Confirm Thousands of Extraterrestrials Live Among Us

17 Photos of Possible Real Aliens

YouTube player
https://youtu.be/8oelMEQLnR8

American Eye Youtube clip
Some Conspiracy Theorists Claim the military make a deal with the “Greys” advanced tech for genetic experiments on humans. – Multiple abductee testimonials to back up this theory.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 21.
  2. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.
  3. WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Victoria, BC
  4. News & Talk with Travis. March 25.
  5. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 28.
  6. Chad and Travis – Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.
tags:
Related Posts
March 21, 2022_2

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 21.

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 22 smiling

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 19

WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Victoria, BC

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video