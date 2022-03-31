News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 30.

Headlines include Bill C-11 and defund the CBC followed by Chad looking deep down the rabbit hole before the feed ends abruptly.

Headlines with Travis.

Travis Cross

Clinton Campaign, DNC Agree to Pay Fines for Payments of Steele Dossier

What is public broadcasting?

Public broadcasting involves radio, television and other electronic media outlets whose primary mission is public service. In many countries of the world, funding comes from governments, especially via annual fees charged on receivers.

What is a public service?

A public service[1] is a service intended to serve all members of a community.[2] Public services include services provided by a government to people living within its jurisdiction, either directly through public sector agencies or by financing provision of services by private businesses or voluntary organizations (or even by family households, though terminology may differ depending on context).

Stephen Taylor on Twitter. Do you agree with Pierre Poilievre to defund the CBC?

Trudeau tables Bill C-11 to regulate online news in Canada

Parliamentary Discussion of Bill C-11 (5 hours)

House of Commons Debates

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

For entertainment purposes

Chad Metz

George Carlin – It-s A BIG Club & You Ain-t In It!

Military Insiders Confirm Thousands of Extraterrestrials Live Among Us

As the scientific community continues to speculate about whether intelligent extraterrestrial life exists on exoplanets being discovered throughout our vast galaxy, military insiders have come forward to reveal that national governments are hiding a stunning truth. Extraterrestrials who look just like us not only exist throughout the galaxy, but tens of thousands of them have infiltrated communities all over the planet as neighbors, co-workers, teachers, doctors, humanitarians, etc. READ MORE

