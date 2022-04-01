  1. Home
  2. Canadian
  3. Content
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 31.
Canadian Content
News
Shows
Talk
0

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 31.

0
March 21, 2022
now viewing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 31.

news office
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 30.

March 29
now playing

Crowd Protests Trudeau in Vancouver March 29.

Chad&Travis March 15, 2022_cover
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 29.

March 28, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 28.

March 25, 2022
now playing

Chad and Travis - Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.

March 25, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Travis. March 25.

media coverage
now playing

The New News in a Changing Media Landscape

March 22 smiling
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.

March 21, 2022_2
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 21.

Canadian Cash
now playing

Bank of Canada: Digital Currency Collaboration

Travis is in the studio in Salmon Arm, BC and reads a couple of headlines and Chad signs in from a remote location to go down the rabbit hole.

VIDEO TO COME.

Headlines with Travis.

The ‘Great Reset’ Is a ‘Great Setback’

March 28, 2022: Belinda Debates PC’s Bill 100

YouTube player

Parliament

March 31, 2022 – Bill C-5, passes its second reading today in the House of Commons with 212 Yea and 118 Nay.

It will now go to a committee, receive a report and then return to the house for a third and final reading before going to the senate.

SUMMARY
This enactment amends the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to, among other things, repeal certain mandatory minimum penalties, allow for a greater use of conditional sentences and establish diversion measures for simple drug possession offences.

The opposition started the day with a motion to debate the Federal Budget saying

That, given that,(i) excessive government spending has increased the deficit, the national debt, and fuelled inflation to its highest level in 31 years,(ii) taxes on Canadians continue to increase, from the carbon tax to escalator taxes to Canada Pension Plan premiums, (iii) the government refuses to provide relief to Canadians by temporarily reducing the Goods and Services Tax on gasoline and diesel,the House call on the government to present a federal budget rooted in fiscal responsibility, with no new taxes, a path to balance, and a meaningful fiscal anchor.

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

For entertainment purposes

Chad Metz closeup outdoors
Chad Metz

17 REAL Photos of Possible Aliens (2:42 – 3:26)

Greys – Constantly evolving due to genetic experiments with humans some shocking results, some results resembling closely with humans.

Some say they have even evolved to a point where they look exactly like us.

New Science discovered about the atom (no link)
“Everything is energy,” N.Tesla

Reptilian Entities (no link)

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 21.
  2. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.
  3. News & Talk with Travis. March 25.
  4. Chad and Travis – Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.
  5. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 29.
  6. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 30.
tags:
Related Posts
March 21, 2022_2

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 21.

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 22 smiling

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 25, 2022

News & Talk with Travis. March 25.

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video