News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 31.

Travis is in the studio in Salmon Arm, BC and reads a couple of headlines and Chad signs in from a remote location to go down the rabbit hole.

VIDEO TO COME.

Headlines with Travis.

The ‘Great Reset’ Is a ‘Great Setback’

March 28, 2022: Belinda Debates PC’s Bill 100

Parliament

March 31, 2022 – Bill C-5, passes its second reading today in the House of Commons with 212 Yea and 118 Nay.

It will now go to a committee, receive a report and then return to the house for a third and final reading before going to the senate.

SUMMARY

This enactment amends the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to, among other things, repeal certain mandatory minimum penalties, allow for a greater use of conditional sentences and establish diversion measures for simple drug possession offences.

The opposition started the day with a motion to debate the Federal Budget saying

That, given that,(i) excessive government spending has increased the deficit, the national debt, and fuelled inflation to its highest level in 31 years,(ii) taxes on Canadians continue to increase, from the carbon tax to escalator taxes to Canada Pension Plan premiums, (iii) the government refuses to provide relief to Canadians by temporarily reducing the Goods and Services Tax on gasoline and diesel,the House call on the government to present a federal budget rooted in fiscal responsibility, with no new taxes, a path to balance, and a meaningful fiscal anchor.

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

For entertainment purposes

Chad Metz

17 REAL Photos of Possible Aliens (2:42 – 3:26)

Greys – Constantly evolving due to genetic experiments with humans some shocking results, some results resembling closely with humans.

Some say they have even evolved to a point where they look exactly like us.

New Science discovered about the atom (no link)

“Everything is energy,” N.Tesla

Reptilian Entities (no link)

Send news tips, stories and comments to:

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram



New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!