News & Talk With Chad and Travis. March 5.

In News & Talk with Travis and Chad, Day 42 for them with the Freedom Convoy 2022, they look at the USA convoy, CDC, Nuremberg, Ukraine and more!

CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, is starting to back pedal on the COVID-19 vaccines. She thinks the CDC had “too little caution and too much optimism.

The Grand Jury

Reiner Fuellmich, International Trial Lawyer, leads the trial for Nuremberg 2.0, crimes against humanity. Using the structure of Natural Law or Common Law, the trial is held online and the jury is the public. Six sessions have been completed. They will be back with some closing arguments in a couple of weeks.

Reiner Fuellmich

“This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people and shall be referred to as the ‘Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion. Having been unable to find a court to hear the actual evidence in the current system´s courts of law, we are undertaking this proceeding outside of the current system and based on natural law. This, in turn is founded on the firm belief that every person can easily distinguish between good and evil, and between right and wrong.” Source

