News & Talk With Chad and Travis. March 8.
The videos in these posts that have the notTV water mark in the lower right corner are archived and protected on Bitchute.com/digitaltruthcalgary (the videos are tagged notTV).
If you have a news tip or news story, send us an email at news@not.tv
If you like the content help Travis and Chad continue coverage of events from Ottawa by sending a donation either through the Donate button on the page or e-transfer to travis@not.tv.
ALL donations are graciously accepted.
Follow us:
https://facebook.com/wearenottv/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenotradio/
Twitch (Videos)
https://twitch.tv/realnottv
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqHww-uDI_al6szf5E9WjQ
https://twitter.com/nottv
Telegram
https://t.me/wearenotTV
For more #FreedomConvoy2022 #bearhug #unitycanada coverage follow:
Laura Lynn on Rumble https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LAURA%20LYNN
Pat King on FB https://www.facebook.com/therealpatking
Odessa Orlewicz https://librti.com/
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on FB: https://www.facebook.com/whistlestoptruckstopcafe/
notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.
Read more about notTV HERE.
notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!