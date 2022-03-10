  1. Home
  2. Canadian
  3. Content
  News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 9.
  Previous Video MAR 10 - British Columbia Canada's Reign Of Terror Bonnie...
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 9.

Travis looks at headlines including mandates in Edmonton, Austria, Ontario and BC, gas prices, and the US election and Chad goes down a few rabbit holes.

Travis and Chad left Salmon Arm, BC 46 days ago to join the Freedom Convoy 2022 enroute to Ottawa. They are still in Ottawa and will be heading back west soon.

Brian Edgar, Storm Ryder News, will share footage from Victoria, BC and Kyle Cardinal will share footage from Salmon Arm, BC.

Travis – Headlines in Brief:

  • US Senator Ted Cruz meets with truckers in response to their freedom convoy
  • Mandates (Edmonton, Austria, Ontario, British Columbia)
  • Gas prices
  • Conservative Party
  • “Limewire is Being Reincarnated as NFT”

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

Chad covered a few interesting topics in brief. He emphasized the information he covers in the show is for entertainment. He shares his research which is not available through the mainstream and If anything is of interest he encourages people to do their own research and provides some starting points.

Some may think Chad is a redneck who wears a tinfoil hat and that’s okay. They are not required to look at the information.

Situation Update

Source

DUMBS EXPOSED – Underground DUMBS are connected worldwide!

The Hidden History of the Khazarian Mafia

Viewer discretion advised. Some gory scenes.

Charlie Chaplin – Final Speech from The Great Dictator

Transcript of The Final Speech

