News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 9.
Travis looks at headlines including mandates in Edmonton, Austria, Ontario and BC, gas prices, and the US election and Chad goes down a few rabbit holes.
Travis and Chad left Salmon Arm, BC 46 days ago to join the Freedom Convoy 2022 enroute to Ottawa. They are still in Ottawa and will be heading back west soon.
Brian Edgar, Storm Ryder News, will share footage from Victoria, BC and Kyle Cardinal will share footage from Salmon Arm, BC.
Weekly Shows on notTV
Kyle Cardinal – The Truth Matters
News & Talk with Chad and Travis
Travis – Headlines in Brief:
- US Senator Ted Cruz meets with truckers in response to their freedom convoy
- Mandates (Edmonton, Austria, Ontario, British Columbia)
- Gas prices
- Conservative Party
- “Limewire is Being Reincarnated as NFT”
Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad
Chad covered a few interesting topics in brief. He emphasized the information he covers in the show is for entertainment. He shares his research which is not available through the mainstream and If anything is of interest he encourages people to do their own research and provides some starting points.
Some may think Chad is a redneck who wears a tinfoil hat and that’s okay. They are not required to look at the information.
Situation Update
DUMBS EXPOSED – Underground DUMBS are connected worldwide!
The Hidden History of the Khazarian Mafia
Viewer discretion advised. Some gory scenes.
Charlie Chaplin – Final Speech from The Great Dictator
Transcript of The Final Speech
If you like the content help Travis and Chad continue coverage of events from Ottawa by sending a donation either through the Donate button HERE.
ALL donations are graciously accepted.
Follow us:
https://facebook.com/wearenottv/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenotradio/
Twitch (Videos)
https://twitch.tv/realnottv
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqHww-uDI_al6szf5E9WjQ
https://twitter.com/nottv
Telegram
https://t.me/wearenotTV
For more #FreedomConvoy2022 #bearhug #unitycanada coverage follow:
Laura Lynn on Rumble https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LAURA%20LYNN
Pat King on FB https://www.facebook.com/therealpatking
Odessa Orlewicz https://librti.com/
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on FB: https://www.facebook.com/whistlestoptruckstopcafe/
notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.
Read more about notTV HERE.
notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!