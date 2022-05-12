News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 11.
Kyle Cardinal is back for an Ottawa reunion of sorts with Travis and Chad. Kyle has important breaking news that must be shared far and wide. Time is short.
Susan Stanfield
Proposed amendments to the WHO International Health Regulations May 22-27 Geneva.
THE PLAN
The WHO plans for 10 years of pandemics from 2020 to 2030
Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad
