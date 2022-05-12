  1. Home
  2. Canadian
  3. Content
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 11.
Canadian Content
News
Shows
Talk
0

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 11.

0
covid
now viewing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 11.

genocide
now playing

Today's Guest with Chad. Kevin Annett Returns.

charts
now playing

Liberty Talk Canada. Geoengineering and the Skies.

May 10_ben-collins-b_3aRna43Ac-unsplash-1
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 9.

susan stanfield
now playing

Stop UN Law Enforcement Inside Our Borders

Pelech-picture-e1532122465703-720×960
now playing

Uncensored: Leaders in Dialogue. Kelowna. May 7.

charts
now playing

Liberty Talk Canada. Why is David Fisman Hiding?

documentary
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 6.

chickens
now playing

Today's Guest with Chad on New Education.

May 4 headlines
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 4.

Kevin_Annett
now playing

Today's Guest with Chad Global Rights Advocate

Kyle Cardinal is back for an Ottawa reunion of sorts with Travis and Chad. Kyle has important breaking news that must be shared far and wide. Time is short.

VIDEO TO COME

head and shoulders pictures of Kyle Cardinal
Kyle Cardinal

Russell Brand

video

Susan Stanfield
Proposed amendments to the WHO International Health Regulations May 22-27 Geneva.

THE PLAN
The WHO plans for 10 years of pandemics from 2020 to 2030

Head and shoulder picture of Travis Cross beside a camera on a mini tripod.
Travis Cross
animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

head and shoulders picture of Chad Metz
Chad Metz

#downtherabbithole

Cover Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. WW Freedom Rally March 19 Interview with Chris Sky
  2. News & Talk with Chad and Travis – March 10
  3. Interview: Kiera, 14, on Tech, Community, Connection
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.
  5. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 6.
  6. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 14.
tags:
Related Posts
Chris Sky_Kyle

WW Freedom Rally March 19 Interview with Chris Sky

Cathy Hubbell 0
Chad & Travis March 10_use this one

News & Talk with Chad and Travis – March 10

Cathy Hubbell 0
Kiera

Interview: Kiera, 14, on Tech, Community, Connection

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video