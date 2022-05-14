News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 13.

with Guest “Chef Val”.

VIDEO TO COME.

Travis looks at a few headlines and talks with Chef Val about energy, food and health and in Down the Rabbit Hole Chad talks with her about reincarnation.

May 11, 2022 | Global News – James Topp charged for speaking against COVID-19 vaccine mandate in uniform

The Department of National Defence says Warrant Officer James Topp faces two charges of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline. READ MORE

May 11, 2022 | Joint Statement by Physicians (Video)

17,000 physicians and medical scientists declare that the state of medical emergency must be lifted, scientific integrity restored, and crimes against humanity addressed. READ MORE

Kids 6 months to 5 years old could get COVID vaccine by June (Video)

The FDA says it will review Moderna and Pfizer’s emergency use authorization request, meanging it could approve vaccines for the nation’s youngest children as soon as next month.

Guest Chef Valerie Wilson, also known as Chef Val, has many talents.

She has been in the food industry since 1985 and Vegan since 1997. In her first job she managed a delicatessen and in her second she managed a French restaurant.

Chef Val hosts a radio show, REAL FOOD with Chef Val and is author of 6 cookbooks.

Valerie Wilson (Chef Val)

Chef Val discovered macrobiotics in 1993. Currently she teaches virtual cooking classes that focus on the health benefits of whole, organic, vegan foods and the energy of the food. Based on the ancient knowledge of the Orient, she teaches about cooking for the different seasons following the Five Transformations of Energy.

She also offers lifestyle counseling based on food choices having helped people overcome illnesses such as, arthritis, cancer, diabetes, meniere’s disease and allergies.



For the past 20 years she has been writing for Health and Happiness Magazine, based in Marquette, Michigan.

Chef Val offers personal chef services specializing in cooking for anyone who has health issues.



Travis Cross

Reincarnation

Valerie shares personal experiences with Chad about reincarnation for a lively discussion.

Chad Metz

