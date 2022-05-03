News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 2.
Travis on the Rolling Thunder rally that ended, Crimes Against Humanity Tour, Trudeau stifles journalism, and Chad reveals black goo in the food supply.
Headlines with Travis.
In Ottawa, Rolling Thunder rally, police say it’s costing upwards of $3 million for policing, and they called in 800 reinforcements. Expecting more rallies in the future they say they need a more sustainable solution. From appearances people in the rally were peaceful, went to church yesterday and paid respects at the war memorial.
Dr. Richard M. Fleming – Crimes Against Humanity Tour
Canada PM Justin Trudeau seeking to forcibly silence news outlet
The Federal government claims only 1% of what Rebel News is considered journalism. Ezra Levante is now suing Justin Trudeau.
Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad
***For entertainment purposes***
Chad has a lot of interesting information to talk about and takes a look at what goes into the food supply.
Black Goo in the Your Food!
THE GOVERNMENT IS LYING TO YOU! Biosludge is soylent green in real life. This isn’t a conspiracy, biosolids poo in your food is a reality. While we’ve been sleeping they’ve snuck our own poop into the food supply this black goo is disgusting. This documentary is a must see and it just might make you think twice about what you are eating.
Photo by Seb [ P34K ] Hamel on Unsplash
#rollingthunder #downtherabbithole
Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.
If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.
ALL donations are graciously accepted.
Follow us:
Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram
For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:
Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook
notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.
Read more about notTV HERE.
notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!