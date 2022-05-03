  1. Home
  News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 2.
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 2.

Travis on the Rolling Thunder rally that ended, Crimes Against Humanity Tour, Trudeau stifles journalism, and Chad reveals black goo in the food supply.

Headlines with Travis.

In Ottawa, Rolling Thunder rally, police say it's costing upwards of $3 million for policing, and they called in 800 reinforcements. Expecting more rallies in the future they say they need a more sustainable solution. From appearances people in the rally were peaceful, went to church yesterday and paid respects at the war memorial.

Dr. Richard M. Fleming – Crimes Against Humanity Tour

Canada PM Justin Trudeau seeking to forcibly silence news outlet

The Federal government claims only 1% of what Rebel News is considered journalism. Ezra Levante is now suing Justin Trudeau.

video
Head and shoulder picture of Travis Cross beside a camera on a mini tripod.
Travis Cross
animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

Chad has a lot of interesting information to talk about and takes a look at what goes into the food supply.

Black Goo in the Your Food!

THE GOVERNMENT IS LYING TO YOU! Biosludge is soylent green in real life. This isn't a conspiracy, biosolids poo in your food is a reality. While we've been sleeping they've snuck our own poop into the food supply this black goo is disgusting. This documentary is a must see and it just might make you think twice about what you are eating.

video

head and shoulders picture of Chad Metz
Chad Metz

Photo by Seb [ P34K ] Hamel on Unsplash

