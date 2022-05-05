News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 4.

Travis talks of suspension of a doctor for speaking out, fourth dose, Rolling Thunder and Chad takes a look at psychological warfare in Down the Rabbit Hole.

Headlines with Travis.

Doctor with Contrarian Views on Pandemic Policy Approach Gets License Suspended

Ontario’s regulatory college for medical doctors has temporarily suspended the licence of Dr. Patrick Phillips, a family physician who is known for speaking out against COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. The college imposed restrictions on Phillips last September saying he refused to co-operate with its investigation into his alleged spreading of misinformation. The restrictions prohibit him from prescribing ivermectin, an antiparasitic agent that Health Canada says should not be used to treat COVID-19. READ MORE

Time for a fourth COVID Vaccine Dose?

Here’s why medical professionals are skeptical. READ MORE

Speech – Darryl – Rolling Thunder Ottawa

Tory Leadership Candidates Claim Wrongful Disqualification as Party Reveals List of Six Contenders

The Conservative Party has announced the six verified candidates that will appear on the ballot in the upcoming leadership race, but three disqualified candidates are seeking answers for their rejection, saying they met all the requirements.

Wall Street Journal Claims ‘Shadow Crew’ of Billionaires Urged Musk to Buy Twitter

Elon Musk responded on May 1 to a report from The Wall Street Journal, based on anonymous sources, that said the world’s richest man had been persuaded to buy Twitter by a “shadow crew.”

Travis Cross

Down the Rabbit Hole

with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

Chad talks about psychological warfare and how people eventually lose the ability, or desire, to think for themselves or make their own choices. The calm periods between the waves (any crisis like variants, Ukraine, Shanghai, food shortages) are necessary to the process of controlling our thoughts.

Psychological warfare includes topis like:

Mass formation psychosis

RELATED | Why People WILLINGLY Give Up Their Freedoms

Waves of variations (as psychological weapons)

Foreshadowing (upcoming events and predicting next waves) is a powerful tool to degrade our psyches.

Chad Metz

