News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 6.
Travis Talks digital real estate, The Plan, Grand Jury Evidence, Pfizer Profits, Post secondary law suits, Durham documents, and Chad Talks about starseeds.
VIDEO TO COME
Headlines with Travis.
DOCUMENTARY: The Plan (facebook video)
The Plan is a new documentary showing that the official agenda of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is to have ten years of ongoing pandemics, from 2020 to 2030. WHO employee virologist Marion Koopmans reveals it.
In the documentary, you are presented with evidence that the first pandemic was carefully planned and that it was abundantly announced before it was implemented.
Pfizer accused of Covid profiteering as first-quarter sales hit $26bn
Pharma firm criticised over pricing and for keeping monopoly control over vaccine and new Paxlovid pill
Post Secondary Students’ Lawsuits Challenging C-19 Mandates Make Way To Court
Cases are beginning to make their way into the courts from legal action initiated by college and university students across Canada after their schools started to impose COVID-19 policies particularly those including mandatory vaccination.
In Ontario, four students at McMaster University in Hamilton filed a court challenge after being denied their requests for religious exemption from the vaccine mandate.
New Emails Released by Durham Detail Extensive Collusion Between Media and Clinton Campaign
Durham documents released – READ HERE
Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad
***For entertainment purposes***
Starseeds
Reincarnation – Chad talks about reincarnation
Signs you’re a starseed and what to do about it
If you’ve ever heard the term Starseed or the name is brand new to you, I’m going to paint the picture for you so you can determine if you’re a Starseed and what to do about it.
#downtherabbithole
