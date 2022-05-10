News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 9.
Travis is at an important event so Richard fills in and describes the behind the scenes experience and in Down the Rabbit Hole Chad looks at reincarnation.
Richard demonstrates the ‘magic of TV’
The movie “The Humanity Bureau” with Nicholas Cage was mentioned. The story line mimics what is occurring today. You’ll see Travis’s name in the credits as Assistant Editor.
Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad
***For entertainment purposes***
GAIA – Jason Shurka – THE PYRAMID CODE
Chad plays several clips from ‘The Pyramid Code’. It is a 3 hour video that will be extremely interesting to some people.
Cover Photo by Ben Collins on Unsplash
#downtherabbithole
Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.
If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.
ALL donations are graciously accepted.
Follow us:
Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram
For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:
Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook
notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.
Read more about notTV HERE.
notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!