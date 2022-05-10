  1. Home
  News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 9.
Travis is at an important event so Richard fills in and describes the behind the scenes experience and in Down the Rabbit Hole Chad looks at reincarnation.

Richard demonstrates the ‘magic of TV’

Richard at his computer with the notTV logo behind him.
Richard
Richard at his computers.

The movie “The Humanity Bureau” with Nicholas Cage was mentioned. The story line mimics what is occurring today. You’ll see Travis’s name in the credits as Assistant Editor.

video

Head and shoulder picture of Travis Cross beside a camera on a mini tripod.
Travis Cross
animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

GAIA – Jason Shurka – THE PYRAMID CODE

video
Source

Chad plays several clips from ‘The Pyramid Code’. It is a 3 hour video that will be extremely interesting to some people.

head and shoulders picture of Chad Metz
Chad Metz

Cover Photo by Ben Collins on Unsplash



