News & Talk with Special Guest Blind Joe. June 15.

Travis with special guest Blind Joe from Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He sings “I Will Not Comply”, a song most requested by Canada which Canadians will understand.

High energy Blind Joe is down-to-earth, speaks from the heart and is a whole lot of fun. His song “I Will Not Comply” is extremely popular with Canadians.

Joe is a country singer who was propelled into prominence during season 9 of NBC’s The Voice. He received a four chair turnaround during his Blind Auditions and blew the audience and the judges away during his Battle Round. He was eliminated during the Knockout Round.

Trivia

After his stint on The Voice, many North Dakota schools invited him as a motivational speaker and performer to inspire the children.

Before Fame

He was born prematurely and as a result of complications ended up losing his eye sight. His grandfather taught him how to play guitar by laying it on his lap horizontally.

Family Life

His full given name is Joe Bommersbach. His wife and his parents were his support on and off stage while on The Voice. He was raised in Fargo, North Dakota but moved to Grand Rapids, Minnesota, where he is now based.

