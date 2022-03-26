News & Talk with Travis. March 25.

Travis looks at some headlines in the fresh air from Salmon Arm, British Columbia and Chad has a day off which makes for a shorter show.

Headlines with Travis.

Live: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address the European Parliament

BlackRock Chief Says Ukraine War Marks End to Globalization

Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, said that the war in Ukraine will put an end to globalization as governments and businesses cut ties with Russia, while warning that a large-scale reorienting of supply chains will be inflationary.

Freedom Convoy Organizer Tamara Lich Appeals Bail Conditions

Canada Marches – Where’s James Topp?

Topp is closing in on Fernie on his way to Alberta

Anomoly – “New World Order” says Joe Biden & Conspiracy Theorists Lose It!!!

Please enable JavaScript

Dr. Paul Alexander Offered $1 Million by PFizer

Pfizer offered me $1 million & $50,000 month wage; was this to stop writing & hammering them/Bourla?; I have had limited patchy broken income due to being cancelled, smeared; I said NO!

Ottawa reveals details of 1st ‘green bond’ sale



Campbell: The Freedom Convoy blockades were never about COVID-19

Raquel Dancho –

Lightworkers



Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs

SOURCE

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

Will return soon!

Chad Metz

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook

https://facebook.com/wearenottv/

https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenotradio/

Twitch (Videos)

https://twitch.tv/realnottv

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqHww-uDI_al6szf5E9WjQ

Twitter

https://twitter.com/nottv

Telegram

https://t.me/wearenotTV

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LAURA%20LYNN

Odessa Orlewicz https://librti.com/

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on FB: https://www.facebook.com/whistlestoptruckstopcafe/

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!