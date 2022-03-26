  1. Home
News & Talk with Travis. March 25.

0
March 25, 2022
News & Talk with Travis. March 25.

Travis looks at some headlines in the fresh air from Salmon Arm, British Columbia and Chad has a day off which makes for a shorter show.

Headlines with Travis.

typewriter with paper in it and the word "NEWS" typed out
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash
Travis Cross outside in Salmon Arm, BC with the Shuswap lake behind him.
another pose of Travis Cross

Live: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address the European Parliament

BlackRock Chief Says Ukraine War Marks End to Globalization

Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, said that the war in Ukraine will put an end to globalization as governments and businesses cut ties with Russia, while warning that a large-scale reorienting of supply chains will be inflationary.

Freedom Convoy Organizer Tamara Lich Appeals Bail Conditions

Canada Marches – Where’s James Topp?
Topp is closing in on Fernie on his way to Alberta

Anomoly “New World Order” says Joe Biden & Conspiracy Theorists Lose It!!!

video

Dr. Paul Alexander Offered $1 Million by PFizer
Pfizer offered me $1 million & $50,000 month wage; was this to stop writing & hammering them/Bourla?; I have had limited patchy broken income due to being cancelled, smeared; I said NO!

Ottawa reveals details of 1st ‘green bond’ sale

Campbell: The Freedom Convoy blockades were never about COVID-19

Raquel Dancho

Lightworkers

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs

Maslow's Hierarcy of Needs Pyramid
SOURCE

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

Will return soon!

Chad Metz head shot outdoors.
Chad Metz

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

