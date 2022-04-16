  1. Home
NFT’s , Wallets, Legal system and what if the Internet goes down?

NFT’s , Wallets, Legal system and what if the Internet goes down?

THRIVEVOLUTION MEDIASat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

Learn some basics about #Crypto and #NFTs

What is blockchain?
Difference between a coin, a token, and a blockchain.
What is a wallet? difference between your own wallet and CEX wallet?
What if the internet goes down ?
What is an NFT ?
Is an NFT recognized by Legal systems as ownership proof?
The current state of the crypto space, the easy way to create a new project

http://shillit.app

https://beta.shillit.app/dashboard/

#ThrivEvolution is a #ChangeMaker Platform based on the 12 Sectors of #Human #Endeavour. We are in the Business of Creating Massive Global #Transformation and the Elevation of Human Potential.
If you identity with one of these sectors, we see you as a natural member of that ‘Tribe’.

Find out which Tribe(s) you vibe with?
Join the #Tribe that you resonate with to #manifest the New #Thriving #Earth 😊
————————————

Come, meet and join the #ThrivEvolution community every Tuesday on our open #community call.
Catch the replays on our YouTube Channel or from within our FaceBook Group:

Our group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/thrivevolution

Our own Social Media Platform – Uncensored !
https://thrivetribehub.com/

Meet the growing Tribes.
Be inspired by the community, bring your inspiration and your passion for change.
——————————
Join our weekly Crypto Call!
Every Thursday
10:00 PST
13:00 EST
18:00 UTC
18:00 UK/Ireland/Portugal
19:00 CET
04:00 AEST
www.ThrivEvolution.Live

https://us06web.zoom.us/my/thrivetribes.live
Password: THRIVE
Rise. Thrive. Unite.

