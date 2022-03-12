  1. Home
On the Road: Interview with Salmon Arm, BC Dentist

On the Road: Interview with Salmon Arm, BC Dentist

Travis interviews special guest Robert Johnson, dentist, from Salmon Arm BC from the road as he and Chad head to Sault Ste. Marie from Ottawa, Ontario.

Robert Johnson shares his thoughts about recent news from Bonnie Henry, BC Provincial Health Officer, and why he is choosing to speak out at this time.

Robert Johnson

