  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Wisdom
  4. Our 9 Dimensional Existence EXPLAINED FROM MEMORY w/ Matías De Stefano | Aubrey Marcus Podcast
World Wisdom
0

Our 9 Dimensional Existence EXPLAINED FROM MEMORY w/ Matías De Stefano | Aubrey Marcus Podcast

0
XTSvCHbd3_E.jpg
now viewing

Our 9 Dimensional Existence EXPLAINED FROM MEMORY w/ Matías De Stefano | Aubrey Marcus Podcast

dgIYd23hemk.jpg
now playing

Great Reset: The Leaders Colluding To Make Us Powerless

TLiOe22Lcaw.jpg
now playing

March 2022 Energy Update

pxBOB9mzQ4Y.jpg
now playing

Pat King and the Canadian Convoy

km5Em_xz8RI.jpg
now playing

Oh, Canada

JH97pXCYHt4.jpg
now playing

How Discipline Leads To Happiness

sMLxuaMm6jM.jpg
now playing

The Connected Universe

o32x9qx3Umo.jpg
now playing

Web3: Tech vs the Human Condition, Jordan Hall

J9WdhoiFFSo.jpg
now playing

There's Something Much Bigger Going On Here | Dr. Robert Malone 2022

VFkmI4PxnYA.jpg
now playing

Until we collapse - Interview with Jamie Wheal

v0s5klPtQXk.jpg
now playing

Meaning, Awe, and the Conceptualization of God | Jordan Peterson Compilation | | JBP Podcast S4: E61

Travis E CrossMon, March 7, 2022 5:57pm

When someone claims that they can remember their past lives and everything that happened in between… My skeptic alarm lights up like a Christmas tree. But I started listening to Matías De Stefano, and it wasn’t just WHAT he was saying, but HOW he was saying it that got me curious. With humor and precision he explains our nine dimensional cosmology, which mirrors exactly what I have experienced in my psychedelic journeys. After podcasting and spending a few days with him… It was settled. I believe him. I invite you to listen with an open mind and enjoy the ride… the portal you’re about to experience may take you places you didn’t remember you’d been, until now. He may be the most profound under appreciated resource we have on this planet right now and I’m grateful to have access to his remembering.

Check out the YOSOY four day event in Egypt | https://yosoy2022.org

Connect with Matías DeStefano
Website | https://www.matiasdestefano.org
Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/matiasgustavodestefano/
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/user/ghancaA

| Aubrey Marcus |
► Own The Day, Own Your Life: http://bit.ly/2vRz4so
► Aubrey Marcus Podcast: https://apple.co/2ns8zFP
► Ayahuasca Documentary: http://bit.ly/2OrNBTf
► Aubrey Marcus Collection: http://bit.ly/2Mvctc5
►Aubrey Marcus Poetry: http://bit.ly/2My1ezC
►Aubrey Marcus Binaural Beats: http://bit.ly/2vVc3EC

#MatíasDeStefano
#Pastlives
#AubreyMarcus
#5d
#9Dimensions

| Listen to the Aubrey Marcus Podcast |
►iTunes | https://apple.co/2lMZRCn
►Stitcher | http://bit.ly/2G8ccJt

| Connect with Aubrey |
►Website | http://bit.ly/2GesYqi
►Instagram | http://bit.ly/2BlfCEO
►Facebook | http://bit.ly/2F4nBZk
►Twitter | http://bit.ly/2BlGBAdAd

========================================­=====

About the Podcast
Founder of Onnit and modern philosopher Aubrey Marcus asks the important questions: How do we find our purpose, wake up to who we truly are, have a few more laughs, and human being a little better?
The Aubrey Marcus Podcast brings in world-class guests from the fields of athletics, health, business, fitness, science, relationship and spirituality, and asks them to open up about the failures and successes that define their wisdom and character.
Follow me on social to keep up with the latest, and meet many of the incredible guests we’ve been honored to have on the show.

No related posts.

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video

Get notTV updates delivered right to your inbox!