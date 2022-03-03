Pfizer Reluctantly Releases Data Under Court Order

Pfizer documents the FDA wanted sealed until 2097, were released March 1.

“This is a bombshell,” said Children’s Health Defense (CHD) president and general counsel Mary Holland. “At least now we know why the FDA and Pfizer wanted to keep this data under wraps for 75 years. These findings should put an immediate end to the Pfizer COVID vaccines. The potential for serious harm is very clear, and those injured by the vaccines are prohibited from suing Pfizer for damages.”

The Court ordered Pfizer to release 55,000 documents per month starting March 1. Among the first set of documents is a 38 page report that includes 9 pages of adverse events of “special interest”.

In a list of almost 1,300 adverse events the first listed is 1p36 Deletion Syndrome which alters DNA.

“The war is a distraction…when everyone is looking up, keep a close eye on what’s slipping under the radar. ”

Source: The Expose, March 2, 2022

“What’s the benefit-risk balance on a virus that has a 99.9% recovery rate? The benefit – at least for Pfizer – is clear; It doesn’t matter how many otherwise healthy lives are lost – they are CASHING IN to the tune of $1,000 PER SECOND with a projected $36 BILLION in profit this year from the vaccine alone – it’s criminal.”

From Pfizer data released March 1

p. 29 – 5. SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION:

“Review of the available data for this cumulative PM experience, confirms a favorable

benefit: risk balance for BNT162b2.”

p. 30 – APPENDIX 1. LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST.

Below is a partial list from page 1.

NOTE: the first adverse event listed (of 9 pages of adverse events) is 1p36 Deletion Syndrome which alters DNA.

1p36 Deletion Syndrome

1p36 deletion syndrome is a chromosome disorder. A chromosome disorder is a change in

chromosome number or structure which results in a set of features or symptoms. People

with 1p36 deletion syndrome have lost a small but variable amount of genetic material

from one of their 46 chromosomes.

Chromosomes are made up of DNA and are the structure in the nucleus of the body’s cells

that carry genetic information (known as genes), telling the body how to develop and

function.

Source

In January, 2022 Mark Pittman, Federal Judge in Texas, ordered the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to publicly release the data it used to license Pfizer’s COVID-19 injection. Source.

Instead of producing 500 pages a month — the FDA’s proposed timeline — Pittman ordered the agency to turn over 55,000 a month. Thus, the Pfizer injection data should be public within about 8 months instead of the 55 years, initially requested, or the 75 years the FDA subsequently requested.

The FDA is asking a judge to give it 75 years to produce the data, saying there are over 59,000 more pages than were not mentioned in the first request – although the agency also told the court it can work faster than its previously proposed 500-pages-per-month-rate.

That timeline would take it until at least 2096.”

"The FDA has to comply with the original order to begin turning over documents. Lo and behold, the first release is a bombshell.

At the time of the FDA requesting 55 years to release the data, Norman told Fox News:

How does a vaccine that receives approval in 108 days now require 55 years just to release information? It sounds like the beginning of a very bad joke.

An official Pfizer document titled, Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Records Reports, in just the first 90 days of the vaccine’s roll out under the FDA’s EUA – from December 1st. 2020 – February 28th, 2021 – there were TENS OF THOUSANDS of reported adverse reactions, including OVER 1200 DEATHS. SOURCE

In all, the report states that there were a total of 42,086 case reports of individuals who had an adverse reaction to Pfizer’s vaccine worldwide, with the largest number (13,739) coming from the United States and from the UK (13,404).

According to the documents women (29,914) were over 3x more likely to experience a reaction than men (9182). A total of 1223 individuals had a fatal reaction to the experimental Pfizer vaccine.

The report only included adverse events to the vaccine that researchers considered “serious cases,” there were thousands more submissions that were left out of this data.

FDA begins court-mandated release of thousands of pages on Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine review

“A court loss for the FDA in a Texas district court means the agency on Tuesday began to release a massive trove of hundreds of thousands of documents related to its review of Pfizer’s safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine.

But what exactly will be uncovered in each batch of released documents is anyone’s guess.”

Anti-vax lawyer Aaron Siri, a managing partner of the firm Siri & Glimstad who represented the nonprofit, told Endpoints News, “Our job was to get the documents. We leave it to the scientists and others to analyze.”

Read MORE

10,000 more pages and 97 documents were released by the FDA with regards to the Pfizer trials. They waited till the last minute to release them.

Download the documents HERE.

Pfizer CEO Bourla: Omicron-specific Covid vaccine will be ready by March

Pfizer CEO Bourla: Omicron-specific Covid vaccine will be ready by March

