  1. Home
  2. Speakers
  3. Corner
  4. Politicians Work for the Company Called Canada Inc.
  Previous Video Speakers' Corner: David Icke Message."Stand Firm".
  prev
Speakers Corner
0

Politicians Work for the Company Called Canada Inc.

0
Canada parliament
now viewing

Politicians Work for the Company Called Canada Inc.

David Icke
now playing

Speakers' Corner: David Icke Message."Stand Firm".

holocaust cover
now playing

Holocaust Survivor Speaks out at NYC Vaccine Protest

Court documents referred to in this rant show that politicians at any level of government are not legally required to represent the views of Canadians.

Head and shoulders image of man with ball cap on.
Speaker unknown. Refer to this WEBSITE

READ | Interview with Common Law Expert on Use of Law on PM

“Do not allow any politician at any level of government to have anything to do with your freedom.”

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter |
Telegram: notTV Public Forum | nottv

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

No related posts.

tags:

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video