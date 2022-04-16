Raising Emotional Literacy in Children

I am having a conversation with Clare Ford of SwitchedON! about the vital importance of our young people being able to communicate their thoughts, feelings and emotions and how we can help them to do so.

This is more important than ever with everything going on in the world at the moment.

Clare is an award winning education expert with over 20 years’ teaching experience, an international best-selling author and Founder of SwitchedON!, the cutting-edge global education platform offering inspirational education and parenting solutions.

Clare now works with aspirational families, helping kids and teens raise their emotional literacy as well as their writing levels. It is her mission to provide every young person she meets with the tools and techniques they need to become fully expressed.