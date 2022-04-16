  1. Home
Shill It Baby, The First Token Vetting Platform! 1000% Potential? Should You Invest?

THRIVEVOLUTION MEDIASat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

Shill It Baby, The First Token Vetting Platform! 1000% Potential? Should You Invest?

🌐 https://shillit.baby/
https://twitter.com/ShillitBaby
<a href=”https://www.facebook.com/Shillit.baby” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>https://www.facebook.com/Shillit.baby
https://t.me/shillitbaby

Timeline
0:00​ – Intro
2:15 – Developer’s background (Karita)
2:55 – Developer’s background (Angelita)
3:40 – Developer’s background (Alessio)
5:25 – Developer’s background (Karsten)
7:00 – Developer’s background (Sasha, Lari & Ravi)
9:00 – What is Shill it Baby? (Alessio)
17:45 – What is Shill Baby (Sasha)
22:40 – How are you getting Projects come to your platform? (Karita)
24:50 – What is the USP for Shill it Baby (Alessio)
27:55 – What is the USP for Shill it Baby (Ravi
28:45 – What is the USP for Shill it Baby (Karsten)
34:50 – Why is the human aspect better than the AI aspect? (Karita)
38:50 – WINS / Failures / Learning in crypto investing
45:50 – One coin that turned out a good buy for you? (Ravi)
48:05 – One coin that turned out a good buy for you? (Alessio)
51:40 – Anything else we haven’t covered that you wish to share? (Karsten)
55:30 – What exactly needs to change in our world? (Karita)
58:35 – Anything else that you wish to share? (Sasha)

👉 https://www.CowboysOfCrypto.com

Talk to me on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/AaronMamuyac

The Saloon || Telegram Group:
https://t.me/cowboysofcrypto

Check out my NFTs Here:
https://rarible.com/aaronmamuyac

👇 Here’s my referral link to sign up for Binance.us also!
https://accounts.binance.us/en/regist…

I only do 1 kind of paid promotion…

I would like to video interview a representative from the project team (dev/CEO/founder/rep) that I can have a healthy discussion by asking questions and going back and forth.

I want to be able to speak openly and honestly and give your team an opportunity to stand on your project and defend it and tell us all why it’s something we should invest in.

In a wild west world of cryptocurrency, I value transparency and honesty the most. If you think you have a worthwhile project, I think it would be easy to defend.

We can talk about fair payment for me next if you are ok with the video interview.

I’m on a journey to 1 Bitcoin!

👉 Subscribe Here For More Awesome Crypto Videos
https://bit.ly/sub2aaron

DISCLAIMER: Please be advised that the content of my media is my personal opinion and is intended FOR GENERAL INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY, not financial advice. Nothing herein shall be construed to be financial, legal, or tax advice. The content of this video is solely the opinions of the speaker who is not a licensed financial advisor or registered investment advisor. Purchasing cryptocurrencies poses considerable risk of loss. The speaker will not be held responsible for any losses or gains. Always do your own research and advise with a professional before making your own investments.

On this channel, I never give financial advice. I am not a financial advisor and I always suggest doing your own research before investing in anything. My channel fully focused on giving information and my own personal predictions of Cryptocurrencies. Thank you for stopping by and good luck on finding the next big coin!


