Shill It Baby, The First Token Vetting Platform! 1000% Potential? Should You Invest?

Timeline

0:00​ – Intro

2:15 – Developer’s background (Karita)

2:55 – Developer’s background (Angelita)

3:40 – Developer’s background (Alessio)

5:25 – Developer’s background (Karsten)

7:00 – Developer’s background (Sasha, Lari & Ravi)

9:00 – What is Shill it Baby? (Alessio)

17:45 – What is Shill Baby (Sasha)

22:40 – How are you getting Projects come to your platform? (Karita)

24:50 – What is the USP for Shill it Baby (Alessio)

27:55 – What is the USP for Shill it Baby (Ravi

28:45 – What is the USP for Shill it Baby (Karsten)

34:50 – Why is the human aspect better than the AI aspect? (Karita)

38:50 – WINS / Failures / Learning in crypto investing

45:50 – One coin that turned out a good buy for you? (Ravi)

48:05 – One coin that turned out a good buy for you? (Alessio)

51:40 – Anything else we haven’t covered that you wish to share? (Karsten)

55:30 – What exactly needs to change in our world? (Karita)

58:35 – Anything else that you wish to share? (Sasha)

