We are not alone in the Universe… Nor here on Planet Earth. The Earth has been visited by advanced Inter-Stellar Civilizations that can travel through other dimensions faster than the speed of light. They use energy propulsion systems that can bring us to a new era. Humans have also developed these systems but those in power have suppressed them in order to keep us at the mercy of fossil fuels. Emmy award winning director Amardeep Kaleka, introduces you to the world of Dr. Steven M. Greer, revealing his proof of alien visitors, and examining his intel of existing energy technologies, technologies that have the power to change the world as we know it.

