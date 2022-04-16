Social Media Dangers Documentary — Childhood 2.0

FIND MORE RESOURCES AT:

For the first time in history, mental illness and suicide have become one of the greatest threats to school-aged children. Many parents still view dangers as primarily physical and external, but they’re missing the real danger: kids spending more time online and less time engaging in real life, free play, and autonomy. What are the effects on the next generation’s mental, physical, and spiritual health? Childhood was more or less unchanged for millennia, but this is CHILDHOOD 2.0.

NOTE: Bark is proud to sponsor the free release of this film because we believe every family should have access to such a crucial, powerful resource.

Run Time: 88 Minutes

A Film by: Jamin Winans, Robert Muratore, and Kiowa Winans

Music by: Jamin Winans