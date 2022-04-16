  1. Home
  2. Relations
  3. Social Media Dangers Documentary — Childhood 2.0
Relations
0

Social Media Dangers Documentary — Childhood 2.0

0
He3IJJhFy-I.jpg
now viewing

Social Media Dangers Documentary — Childhood 2.0

VJL-ikR-2io.jpg
now playing

Raising Emotional Literacy in Children

2USztHBDTmc.jpg
now playing

Financial Sovereignty: free yourself from bosses, banks and government

tyOmJNeB04A.jpg
now playing

Interview with Tom Hickin, The School, Warwickshire

D86Xbu0AfeI.jpg
now playing

Supporting Parents with Highly Sensitive and Empathic Children

0nO48UIzLk8.jpg
now playing

The 528 Hz Frequency

h2XuTxugPOs.jpg
now playing

Children and the Future of Education

73ETHEnIztE.jpg
now playing

Kyle Kemper - the power of DAO ThriveCast powered by the ThrivEvolution

EjnB12_4KBw.jpg
now playing

FREEDOM FAMILIES LIVE with Joe Horton - Guild of Dads

77EYio6guJg.jpg
now playing

Every Parent Needs To Know THIS One Simple Truth | Dr. Shefali | Inspiring Women of Goalcast

30molCgfe4k.jpg
now playing

How The Law Of Attraction REALLY WORKS (Achieve Anything By DOING THIS)| Rhonda Byrne & Lewis Howes

THRIVEVOLUTION MEDIASat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

FIND MORE RESOURCES AT:
https://bit.ly/32voKpY

For the first time in history, mental illness and suicide have become one of the greatest threats to school-aged children. Many parents still view dangers as primarily physical and external, but they’re missing the real danger: kids spending more time online and less time engaging in real life, free play, and autonomy. What are the effects on the next generation’s mental, physical, and spiritual health? Childhood was more or less unchanged for millennia, but this is CHILDHOOD 2.0.

For more resources and to download a community discussion guide and share with your community, please visit: https://bit.ly/32voKpY.

NOTE: Bark is proud to sponsor the free release of this film because we believe every family should have access to such a crucial, powerful resource.

Run Time: 88 Minutes
A Film by: Jamin Winans, Robert Muratore, and Kiowa Winans
Music by: Jamin Winans

No related posts.

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video