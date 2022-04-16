  1. Home
Speakers' Corner: David Icke Message."Stand Firm".

David Icke
Speakers’ Corner: David Icke Message.”Stand Firm”.

This empowering message from David Icke’s speech on July 24, 2021 at the Worldwide Rally for Freedom delivers a message of hope and strength.

image: headshot of David Icke
David Icke

David Icke, English writer, public speaker, and former media personality best known for his views on what he calls “who and what is really controlling the world”.

In “A Message To Those Who Can See” David Icke says in the future there will be children living in a world of freedom. He describes the world as it should be and how it can be. We just need to unite and stand firm.

