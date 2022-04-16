Speakers’ Corner: David Icke Message.”Stand Firm”.

This empowering message from David Icke’s speech on July 24, 2021 at the Worldwide Rally for Freedom delivers a message of hope and strength.

David Icke

David Icke, English writer, public speaker, and former media personality best known for his views on what he calls “who and what is really controlling the world”.

In “A Message To Those Who Can See” David Icke says in the future there will be children living in a world of freedom. He describes the world as it should be and how it can be. We just need to unite and stand firm.

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter |

Telegram: notTV Public Forum | nottv





New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!