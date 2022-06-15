Standfield. June 15. Mandates suspended. Not Ended.

  1. Home
Susan covers public health acts, suspended mandates, booster profits, leaving Canada, Anne Applebaum, two economies, presales shipments, and non extradition.

Face of Susan Standfield

Anne Applebaum

Anne Elizabeth Applebaum[4] (born July 25, 1964) is a Polish-American[5] journalist and historian. She has written extensively about the history of Communism and the development of civil society in CentralandEasternEurope. From WIKIPEDIA Read More

Whistle blower on health justice in Canada, Standfield has been designing, curating & broadcasting daily justice videos on social channels since 2018 to empower women and moms to find their own unique health justice leadership style.

“When I started blowing the whistle on health injustice in Canada I quickly realized huge numbers of people needed to understand the complex human rights and governance issues I learned over a 20 year career in advocacy if we were ever going to stop the powerful cartels who are profiting off the downgrading of our natural health every day. These injustices are far too big for a few leaders but with millions of women and moms all over the world fighting to protect our children we are finally making progress thanks to covid crimes that were a massive wake up call.” READ MORE

book cover reads, Betrayed by Susan Stanfield. When our governments betray us how do we begin to seek justice? Read my book, watch my vids and I'll teach you how.

When ordering the book, if you enter “notTV” under the “referred by” box, Susan will send $5 to notTV. Order from healthjusticetees/betrayed.

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

