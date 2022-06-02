Standfield Morning Show. June 2. UNbanking + more.

In this episode, live from the United Kingdom, Susan talks about UNbanking, malice + CTV, mobilizing Live corporate Canada, streaming freedom, and Aviation.

Susan Standfield is an activist with a strong voice and a solid grasp on policies and Canadian politics.

Standfield is an advocate for action that makes a difference and can affect change.

Whistle blower on health justice in Canada, Standfield has been designing, curating & broadcasting daily justice videos on social channels since 2018 to empower women and moms to find their own unique health justice leadership style.

“When I started blowing the whistle on health injustice in Canada I quickly realized huge numbers of people needed to understand the complex human rights and governance issues I learned over a 20 year career in advocacy if we were ever going to stop the powerful cartels who are profiting off the downgrading of our natural health every day. These injustices are far too big for a few leaders but with millions of women and moms all over the world fighting to protect our children we are finally making progress thanks to covid crimes that were a massive wake up call.” READ MORE

