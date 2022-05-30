  1. Home
  2. Talk
  3. Standfield Morning Show. Justice for All. May 30.
  Previous Video Kevin Annett. Here We Stand. Audio. May 29.
  Next Video Today's Guest. Kevin Annett. Vatican, China + More.
  prev next  
Talk
1

Standfield Morning Show. Justice for All. May 30.

1
Susan May 30 cropped
now viewing

Standfield Morning Show. Justice for All. May 30.

Ed-Dowd
now playing

Standfield. The Morning Show. June 5. New Slavery.

Susan_2_May 27
now playing

Stanfield Morning Show. June 4. Justice for All.

David Whitehead cropped
now playing

News & Talk June 3. Interview David Whitehead.

Ecology concept environment change tree forest drought and fores
now playing

The Morning Show. June 3. Is This the End of Summer?

Odessa May 28
now playing

Liberty Talk Canada. June 2. BC Union Lawsuit.

Unbanked – Finance/Economy. Folder on desk with label beside
now playing

Standfield Morning Show. June 2. UNbanking + more.

James Topp
now playing

News & Talk June 1. Bulford. Topp. WHO. Shootings.

Susan May 30 cropped
now playing

Standfield Morning Show. Justice for All. June 1.

Bulford, Danny
now playing

Liberty Talk Canada. Daniel Bulford. May 31.

A small Inpromptu memorial of white wooden crosses to Grieve the
now playing

Today's Guest. Kevin Annett. Vatican, China + More.

In the Morning Show Susan covers privacy laws, conservatives, right to bear arms, July 1st Canada 2.0, My Tees, the Basque, and engaging trolls.

image of Susan Stanfield

Susan Standfield is an activist with a strong voice and a solid grasp on policies and Canadian politics.

Standfield is an advocate for action that makes a difference and can affect change.

Whistle blower on health justice in Canada, Standfield has been designing, curating & broadcasting daily justice videos on social channels since 2018 to empower women and moms to find their own unique health justice leadership style.

“When I started blowing the whistle on health injustice in Canada I quickly realized huge numbers of people needed to understand the complex human rights and governance issues I learned over a 20 year career in advocacy if we were ever going to stop the powerful cartels who are profiting off the downgrading of our natural health every day. These injustices are far too big for a few leaders but with millions of women and moms all over the world fighting to protect our children we are finally making progress thanks to covid crimes that were a massive wake up call.” READ MORE

book cover reads, Betrayed by Susan Stanfield. When our governments betray us how do we begin to seek justice? Read my book, watch my vids and I'll teach you how.

When ordering the book, if you enter “notTV” under the referred box Susan will send $5 to notTV.

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. Susan Stanfield Morning Show May 24. Betrayed.
  2. Susan Standfield. Justice for All. May 26.
  3. Susan Standfield. May 27. End of Globalization?
  4. Standfield. Justice For All. May 28. Ukraine.
  5. Susan Standfield Morning Show. May 29. Optimistic.
tags:
Related Posts
Betrayed

Susan Stanfield Morning Show May 24. Betrayed.

Cathy Hubbell 0
susan-stanfield-2

Susan Standfield. Justice for All. May 26.

Cathy Hubbell 0
Susan_2_May 27

Susan Standfield. May 27. End of Globalization?

Cathy Hubbell 2

Comment(1)

  1. Pingback: Standfield Morning Show. Justice for All. June 1. – notTV

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share this video