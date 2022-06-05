Standfield. The Morning Show. June 5. New Slavery.

Susan says, “We can’t trust anything that is going on in mainstream media because there’s blackouts and nothing they are saying you can really rely on anymore. So, if you’re interested in natural health and freedom start following independent creators like me or broadcasters who are all over the internet.”

Her advice: Be opened minded. Listen to everything and travel as much as you can.

The “London Tank” is a new tee for women designed by Susan and made from 100% recycled textile.

Ed Dowd – “Labour Day“

Dowd is a financial visionary, a “regular financial Wallstreet guy” who used to work for Blackrock and says the investment community on Wallstreet now knows what is really going on.

From a recent interview with him in Hawaii Dowd predicts:

lockdowns after Labour Day (early to mid September). He says “do not comply”. absolute economic chaos. If you’re in one of the big cities like Vancouver you will be hit with this.

RELATED | Who Is Former BlackRock Fund Manager Edward Dowd?

Be careful what you listen to and follow creators like Susan on notTV or YouTube to find out what is really going on.

Businessman using fingerprint indentification to access personal financial data. Idea for E-kyc (electronic know your customer), biometrics security, innovation technology against digital cyber crime

The New Slavery

Catherine Austin Fitz said we are being ushered into a new form of slavery that involves surveillance and technocracy.

Susan mentions Neil Oliver, British television presenter, archaeologist, and author. He said he knew it as wrong because when the pandemic was announced he was prepared to be open minded to what was going on. As soon as he felt coerced and threatened if he didn’t go along with it he said, “Why am I being threatened?”.

Anders Nordstrom, public health executive in Sweden, on the board of big vaccine companies GAVI and UN aides, was a key player in coming up with the WHO Treaty idea and he led the Secretariat of the working group that was set up to study how they can run better pandemics.

NCD Burden

Non communicable diseases (cancer, diabetes, etc) – This group really suffered during lock downs. Drinking, smoking and ingesting chemicals is the worse thing people can do.

Neil Oliver GBNEWSCaptured Govts

Canada is a captured government evidenced by the messaging from “We” – there is no indication of who “We ” is referring to.

Ukraine textiles

The Ukraine is a major textile manufacturer with 2500 factories which is appropriate for them because they have a history of sewing and design.

The next Bilderberg meeting is scheduled for this summer. Mark Carney, Canadian, will be there. He was the Governor of the Bank of Canada, then the Bank of England Governor and then the World Economic Forum Bilderberg central bankers.

Susan wants to make a list of the top 10 people who are referred to as “They”.

WATCH | The Morning Show June 4

Susan Standfield is an activist with a strong voice and a solid grasp on policies and Canadian politics.

Standfield is an advocate for action that makes a difference and can affect change.

Whistle blower on health justice in Canada, Standfield has been designing, curating & broadcasting daily justice videos on social channels since 2018 to empower women and moms to find their own unique health justice leadership style.

“When I started blowing the whistle on health injustice in Canada I quickly realized huge numbers of people needed to understand the complex human rights and governance issues I learned over a 20 year career in advocacy if we were ever going to stop the powerful cartels who are profiting off the downgrading of our natural health every day. These injustices are far too big for a few leaders but with millions of women and moms all over the world fighting to protect our children we are finally making progress thanks to covid crimes that were a massive wake up call.” READ MORE

When ordering the book, if you enter “notTV” under the “referred by” box, Susan will send $5 to notTV. Order from healthjusticetees/betrayed.

WATCH | The Morning Show June 3.

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram



New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!