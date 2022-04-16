Start with Why – Simon Sinek at USI

Information and subscription on http://www.usievents.com

In his talk, Simon Sinek, consultant and author, explain the emergency for companies and organizations to wonder “why”: why, fundamentally, did they build up themselves, why do they exist and which are the values in which they believe? Because those believes are arguments, it can be shared to employees and clients and become lever of membership. Each compnay owns a combination of three strategic compnants: why they exist (“Why”), how they to business (“How”) and what are its products and services (“What”). The specificity of this mix, if the company succeeds in expressing it, become its strength. Companies that understood this approach of leadership are more innovatives and more long-lasting than the others, including in the IT sector.

Simon Sinek first started to work in the communication and advertising sector. He published its best-seller Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action in 2009. Its second best-seller “Leaders Eat Last: Why Some Teams Pull Together and Others Don’t…” was published in 2014.

This talk will give you all keys you need to understand how companies are able to repeat their successes over and over.

