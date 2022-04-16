  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Wisdom
  4. Start with Why – Simon Sinek at USI
World Wisdom
0

Start with Why – Simon Sinek at USI

0
nokBj14p4Mc.jpg
now viewing

Start with Why – Simon Sinek at USI

Deleted video

WHgZtxg2_Nk.jpg
now playing

Fauci defended by Biden administration even as his ‘cover-up unravels’

E7wjk9i5Z1I.jpg
now playing

HHC-Suicide Prevention-Part 2-Mindfulness, Acceptance and Compassion

wKqMY8dJYeQ.jpg
now playing

HHC-Suicide Prevention-Part 1 - Mindfulness, Acceptance, and Compassion

LOpCTb-nZxY.jpg
now playing

Why Would One Take Their Own Life? 🙏 With Sadhguru in Challenging Times - 14 Jun

X1jN7cBDCTk.jpg
now playing

How To Overcome Suicidal Thoughts? – Sadhguru Answers

AACnzAd9I9k.jpg
now playing

How To Install A Facebook Pixel In KARTRA

Deleted video

MCEFmqnz3XM.jpg
now playing

LIVE: Senate Votes to Call Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial, Timeline Unclear—Day 5 (Feb. 13)

Deleted video

Travis E CrossSat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

Information and subscription on http://www.usievents.com

In his talk, Simon Sinek, consultant and author, explain the emergency for companies and organizations to wonder “why”: why, fundamentally, did they build up themselves, why do they exist and which are the values in which they believe? Because those believes are arguments, it can be shared to employees and clients and become lever of membership. Each compnay owns a combination of three strategic compnants: why they exist (“Why”), how they to business (“How”) and what are its products and services (“What”). The specificity of this mix, if the company succeeds in expressing it, become its strength. Companies that understood this approach of leadership are more innovatives and more long-lasting than the others, including in the IT sector.

Simon Sinek first started to work in the communication and advertising sector. He published its best-seller Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action in 2009. Its second best-seller “Leaders Eat Last: Why Some Teams Pull Together and Others Don’t…” was published in 2014.

This talk will give you all keys you need to understand how companies are able to repeat their successes over and over.

Follow USI on Twitter: https://twitter.com/USIEvents
Follow USI on LinkedIn: http://linkd.in/13Ls21Y
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/19sPpSp

Twitter: @simonsinek

No related posts.

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video