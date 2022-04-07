  1. Home
STOP Doing the Things That You KNOW Are WRONG! | Best Jordan Peterson MOTIVATION

Travis E CrossWed, April 6, 2022 7:58pm

In today’s video, check out some of the best motivation from Jordan Peterson! You’ll get expert advice on how to stop doing the wrong things, make a schedule, start small, get your act together, concentrate on who you can be and more!

✎Jordan Peterson’s a clinical psychologist and professor of psychology at the University of Toronto. He authored Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief in 1999. He worked as an associate professor in the psychology department at Harvard University.

✔ SOURCES ✔
