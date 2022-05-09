Stop UN Law Enforcement Inside Our Borders

Susan Stanfield explains the critical nature of the Annex document at the center of the World Health Organization meeting in Geneva May 22-28.

Susan Stanfield travels the world seeking truth and justice. She has her finger on the pulse of current events. When she says something is urgent we need to listen.

Stanfield sounds the alarm on the upcoming W.H.O. meeting.

Susan Stanfield

The World Health Assembly meets annually. This year marks the seventy-fifth meeting which will be held in Geneva, Switzerland May 22-28.

Stanfield refers to a document that it becomes a treaty then enforcement by the United Nations can come into play. It would be UN law enforcement inside our borders to enforce the treaty, but she says the RCMP could be used. READ THE PDF HERE

The World Health Organization has a governing body call the Health Assembly. This organization can be use to violate and override our sovereign rights and freedoms because we are beholden to treaties.

World Health Organization

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of WHO. It is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board. The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the policies of the Organization, appoint the Director-General, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget. The Health Assembly is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland. READ MORE



The WHO has 194 member countries and Canada is one of them. Susan explains in clear language what we can do to stop this.

READ | What is the W.H.O.?

