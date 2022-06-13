  1. Home
  Susan Standfield. June 13. First Print of Betrayed.
In this inspirational episode Susan reads from her latest book project ‘Betrayed’ and shows the contents now that the first printed copies have arrived.

Susan Standfield is an activist with a strong voice and a solid grasp on policies and Canadian politics.

Standfield is an advocate for action that makes a difference and can affect change.

image of Susan Standfield.

Whistle blower on health justice in Canada, Standfield has been designing, curating & broadcasting daily justice videos on social channels since 2018 to empower women and moms to find their own unique health justice leadership style.

“When I started blowing the whistle on health injustice in Canada I quickly realized huge numbers of people needed to understand the complex human rights and governance issues I learned over a 20 year career in advocacy if we were ever going to stop the powerful cartels who are profiting off the downgrading of our natural health every day. These injustices are far too big for a few leaders but with millions of women and moms all over the world fighting to protect our children we are finally making progress thanks to covid crimes that were a massive wake up call.” READ MORE

book cover reads, Betrayed by Susan Stanfield. When our governments betray us how do we begin to seek justice? Read my book, watch my vids and I'll teach you how.

When ordering the book, if you enter “notTV” under the “referred by” box, Susan will send $5 to notTV. Order from healthjusticetees/betrayed.

WATCH | The Morning Show June 5

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We're like TV
but we're not TV!

