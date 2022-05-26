  1. Home
  Susan Standfield. Justice for All. May 26.
News
Susan Standfield. Justice for All. May 26.

Susan Standfield. Justice for All. May 26.

Important information delivered in 20 minutes including BC Premiere John Horgan marketing vaccines, safety for children, structural adljustment and much more.

postcard picture of Susan Standfield with caption reading, "Justice for All. May 26 Show. Normalizing white poverty in Canada, WEF Annual reports, CTV/AG/CVM Mental Health, Horgan + vaccines

Structural Adjustment

Structural adjustment is a policy generally prescribed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to debtor countries experiencing financial crisis. The policy usually involves a package of measures, including austerity measures, price liberalization, and deregulation. The main objective of structural adjustment is to improve the economic performance of a country and to encourage foreign investment. READ MORE.

Susan Standfield is an activist with a strong voice and a solid grasp on policies and Canadian politics.

Standfield is an advocate for action that makes a difference and can affect change.

Whistle blower on health justice in Canada, Standfield has been designing, curating & broadcasting daily justice videos on social channels since 2018 to empower women and moms to find their own unique health justice leadership style.

“When I started blowing the whistle on health injustice in Canada I quickly realized huge numbers of people needed to understand the complex human rights and governance issues I learned over a 20 year career in advocacy if we were ever going to stop the powerful cartels who are profiting off the downgrading of our natural health every day. These injustices are far too big for a few leaders but with millions of women and moms all over the world fighting to protect our children we are finally making progress thanks to covid crimes that were a massive wake up call.” READ MORE

book cover reads, Betrayed by Susan Stanfield. When our governments betray us how do we begin to seek justice? Read my book, watch my vids and I'll teach you how.

