The 528 Hz Frequency

528 Hz: “It Will Transform Your Entire DNA”
►Special thanks to Dr. Leonard Horowitz for this eye opening speech. Check out his amazing book: The Book of 528: Prosperity Key of Love
https://amzn.to/2MH2X72
http://drlenhorowitz.com/
►►OUR CLOTHING LINE : http://bit.ly/2HMI0oF
► If you struggle and have a hard time, consider taking an online therapy session with our partner BetterHelp. http://tryonlinetherapy.com/beinspired
We receive commissions for referrals to BetterHelp. We only recommend products we know and trust.
►Motivational Alarm Tones
https://beinspiredchannel.com/alarms
================================================================================================================
►Follow us
http://www.facebook.com/BeInspiredChannel
https://www.instagram.com/beinspiredchannel/
http://BeInspiredChannel.Com
================================================================================================================
►Speaker:
Speaker : Dr. Leonard Horowitz
http://drlenhorowitz.com/
►Footage licensed through:
Videoblocks
Filmpac
►Music from Audiojungle
►Copyright disclaimer:
We own a comercial license for all the content used in this video.
Help us caption & translate this video!