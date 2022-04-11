  1. Home
  2. Legal
  3. “The Great Reset is Frighteningly Close”. Dr. Cole.
  Previous Video News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 9.
  Next Video Human Trafficking Victim Talks about MK Ultra.
  prev next  
Legal
News
0

“The Great Reset is Frighteningly Close”. Dr. Cole.

0
Vernon Cole
now viewing

“The Great Reset is Frighteningly Close”. Dr. Cole.

human trafficking
now playing

Human Trafficking Victim Talks about MK Ultra.

Edward Snowden
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 9.

April 8 – singularity
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 8.

Tilly Cat
now playing

From Australia: "More People Must Wake Up Now!"

Travis April 7
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 7.

March 25, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 6.

Apr 6
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 5.

Reiner Fuellmich Apr 5
now playing

Fuellmich. Highlights from the Grand Jury Trial.

Deena Hinshaw
now playing

Hinshaw Defends Public Health Measures in Court

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 4.

Dr. Vernon Cole explains that the Great Reset is close to the conclusion we have been dreading and we have eight months to change direction.

Dr. Vernon Cole

In this video Cole provides the proof that the Great Reset is much further along than people realize.

Cole says, “We are already living in an oppressive, restrictive full communist society based on digital control and progressing rapidly towards the complete lack of individuality and freedom. Anyone who denies this is very, very ignorant, very, very stupid or bought and paid for and part of the nightmare.

This is the last video I ever wanted to make. Everything is happening very rapidly. Anyone who is surprised at rising prices and rising inflation obviously didn’t watch my videos a year ago. Just about everything that is happening to us was predictable.”

RELATED | The World Economic Forum and The Great Reset

RELATED | The Biblical Response to The Great Reset with Pastor Jack Hibbs

Dr. Vernon Cole

Dr Vernon Coleman’s track record of spotting health dangers is second to none. Since the 1970s, when his first two ground breaking books (The Medicine Men and Paper Doctors) were published, Dr Coleman has been gaining friends among patients and enemies among doctors and drug companies. Read MORE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter |
Telegram: notTV Public Forum | nottv

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. Hinshaw Defends Public Health Measures in Court
  2. Fuellmich. Highlights from the Grand Jury Trial.
  3. notTV Live. Truckers vs Trudeau. Feb. 16. Day 25-#3
  4. notTV Live. Truckers vs Trudeau. Feb. 17. Day 26-#7
  5. notTV Live. Truckers vs Trudeau. Feb. 18. Day 27-#1
  6. Ottawa, ON. The day after. Sunday, February 20, 2022
tags:
Related Posts
Deena Hinshaw

Hinshaw Defends Public Health Measures in Court

Cathy Hubbell 0
Reiner Fuellmich Apr 5

Fuellmich. Highlights from the Grand Jury Trial.

Cathy Hubbell 0
Day 25 #3 cover

notTV Live. Truckers vs Trudeau. Feb. 16. Day 25-#3

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video