The Great Reset or the Great Resist? Klaus Schwab.

“At least 4 billion “useless eaters” shall be eliminated by the year 2050.” Did Klaus Schwab say this in his book ‘The Great Reset’?

‘The great reset will dramatically expand the surveillance state via real-time tracking’: Ron Paul

Fact or Fiction?

Check Your Fact

Fact Checkers claim Klaus Schwab did not make the statement, “At least 4 billion “useless eaters” shall be eliminated by the year 2050.”

Verdict: False

The statement appeared in a 1992 book by Dr. John Coleman. There is no evidence Schwab made such a remark or included it in his book.

Fact Check:

The image claims the alleged quote stems from a passage in the book, “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” authored by Schwab and Monthly Barometer founder Thierry Malleret. The passage says around 4 billion “useless eaters” would be “eliminated” by 2050 through various methods, including war and starvation.

Klaus Schwab

Book cover, COVID-19: The Great Reset by Klaus Schwab and Theirry Malleret
Source

