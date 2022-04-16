  1. Home
  3. “The Ideal Situation You Want To Get In” – BE PREPARED!! | Michael Saylor
“The Ideal Situation You Want To Get In” – BE PREPARED!! | Michael Saylor

Sat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

“The Ideal Situation You Want To Get In” – BE PREPARED | Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor discusses the ideal situation you want to be in with the upcoming collapse of assets. Prepare Yourself!

Listen to the full unedited interview here ⬇ [Credits] 🙏
The Predator-Prey Dynamics Of Bitcoin: Michael Saylor – Bitcoin Magazine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NLgRlObe1w&t=3082s
