The Rabbit Hole with Chad. May 26. Naked Truth.

Chad dives down the rabbit hole to investigate several topics including the naked truth, 1880s fairs, heart over brain, monster energy, and chem trails exposed.

The Naked Truth

Qanon Fighters

Nazi Ukraine Soldiers

McAllister Tv Jim Carrey Joe Biden??

Child Trafficking??

Chem Trails Exposed

Some Uplifting Videos on Telegram

Video 1

Video 2

Video 3

Anons and Normies

Chad Metz

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram



New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!