The World Economic Forum and the Global Shapers

Amazing Polly raises an alarm on the young Global Shapers of the World Economic Forum and shows Klaus Schwab boasting about Justin Trudeau and the Great Reset.

Amazing Pollly

More people became aware of the World Economic Forum (WEF) after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization March 11, 2020. Amazing Polly examines in detail the people and groups in the WEF. She shines a light on what is hidden in plain sight.

