The World Economic Forum and The Great Reset

Comedian JP Sears delivers a message on Klaus Schwab and The Great Reset using his familiar light-hearted style.

JP Sears

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum wrote COVID-19: The Great Reset in 2020 co-authored with Thierry Malleret.

“The coronavirus pandemic has no parallel in modern history. It is our defining moment.”

“Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal,” they write in the book’s introduction. “The short response is: never.”

READ MORE

“In the hands of a diverse group of online activists, the Great Reset has been transformed – from a call to encourage people to think about a sustainable future, to a sinister plot against humanity.” READ MORE

LISTEN | The World Economic Forum Podcast

The Story Surrounding the Great Reset is Conspiracy Theory

BC News, December 2020 – Vaccine rumours debunked: Microchips, ‘altered DNA’ and more

“Injecting RNA into a person doesn’t do anything to the DNA of a human cell,” says Prof Jeffrey Almond of Oxford University.

RELATED: Pfizer Reluctantly Releases Data Under Court Order (March 1, 2022)

Bill Gates

It seems that more people have become aware of Klaus Schwab and The Great Reset since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

But is it conspiracy theory

or conspiracy fact?

