The World Economic Forum and The Great Reset

Comedian JP Sears delivers a message on Klaus Schwab and The Great Reset using his familiar light-hearted style.

JPSears2020.png
JP Sears

YouTube player

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum wrote COVID-19: The Great Reset in 2020 co-authored with Thierry Malleret. 

“The coronavirus pandemic has no parallel in modern history. It is our defining moment.” 

“Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal,” they write in the book’s introduction. “The short response is: never.”

READ MORE

Great reset posts on Facebook

“In the hands of a diverse group of online activists, the Great Reset has been transformed – from a call to encourage people to think about a sustainable future, to a sinister plot against humanity.” READ MORE

LISTEN | The World Economic Forum Podcast

YouTube player
Source

The Story Surrounding the Great Reset is Conspiracy Theory

BC News, December 2020 Vaccine rumours debunked: Microchips, ‘altered DNA’ and more

“Injecting RNA into a person doesn’t do anything to the DNA of a human cell,” says Prof Jeffrey Almond of Oxford University.

RELATED: Pfizer Reluctantly Releases Data Under Court Order (March 1, 2022)

Picture of Bill Gates with a "False" label on it. The text accompanying the image says "It's simple, we manipulate your DNA with a vaccine, implant you with a chip, make society cashless and put all money on the chip. Then you will do exactly was you're told or we turn off your chip and you starve until you decide you're ready to be obedient again."
Bill Gates

It seems that more people have become aware of Klaus Schwab and The Great Reset since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

But is it conspiracy theory
or conspiracy fact?

