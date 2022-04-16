  1. Home
  This Is Why Bitcoin Will Be $500k (With Tyler Winklevoss)
This Is Why Bitcoin Will Be $500k (With Tyler Winklevoss)

This Is Why Bitcoin Will Be $500k (With Tyler Winklevoss)

Sat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

Tyler Winklevoss is an investor, entrepreneur, and Olympian. He co-founded Winklevoss Capital to support entrepreneurs who have a powerful Why. To date, Winklevoss Capital has supported more than 75 startups led by founders with strong conviction and a differentiated point of view. In addition to investing, Tyler co-founded Gemini, a crypto platform, where he currently serves as its CEO. Tyler earned a degree in economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Oxford University’s Saïd Business School. In 2010, he was depicted in the Oscar-winning film The Social Network, about the early days of Facebook. In 2019, Tyler’s early journey as an investor and entrepreneur in bitcoin was captured by author Ben Mezrich in Bitcoin Billionaires.

