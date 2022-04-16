This Is Why Bitcoin Will Be $500k (With Tyler Winklevoss)

Tyler Winklevoss is an investor, entrepreneur, and Olympian. He co-founded Winklevoss Capital to support entrepreneurs who have a powerful Why. To date, Winklevoss Capital has supported more than 75 startups led by founders with strong conviction and a differentiated point of view. In addition to investing, Tyler co-founded Gemini, a crypto platform, where he currently serves as its CEO. Tyler earned a degree in economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Oxford University’s Saïd Business School. In 2010, he was depicted in the Oscar-winning film The Social Network, about the early days of Facebook. In 2019, Tyler’s early journey as an investor and entrepreneur in bitcoin was captured by author Ben Mezrich in Bitcoin Billionaires.

–

Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to my channel to watch all of my interviews and let me know who you’d like to see on the show!

Follow me on Instagram: https://instagram.com/casey

Listen to Rise of The Young on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rise-of-the-young/id1328795944

Learn more about Winklevoss Capital: https://winklevosscapital.com/

Learn more about Gemini: https://gemini.com/

Follow Tyler Winklevoss on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tylerwinklevoss/?hl=en

Follow Tyler Winklevoss on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tyle