Canadian Content
News
Shows
Talk
Today’s Guest is Kevin Annett. Church and State.

murder by decree
Today’s Guest is Kevin Annett. Church and State.

Kevin Annett, author and whistle blower, talks about connection between China with ongoing crimes against humanity and ties to big pharma in Canada and more.

The video will be added as soon as it becomes available. The interview is scheduled for 6:00 pm PDT on not.tv/live or facebook.com/wearenottv.

Picture of headshots of the Queen, the Pope and a younger Stephen Harper

Kevin Annett, returns to explain more about the Republic of Kanata and talk about his work exposing genocide in Canada.

He also talks about his recent court case connecting China with ongoing crimes against humanity on the west coast and the ties to big pharma.

Annett is the co-founder of The International Tribunal of Crimes of Church and State. He has been twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

RELATED | Today's Guest Kevin Annett

Websites:
www.republicofkanata.org
www.bbsradio.com/herewestand
www.murderbydecree.com

Email: angelfire101@protonmail.com

picture of book cover "Murder by Decree- The Crime of Genocide in Canada. by Kevin Annett

Murder by Decree is an uncensored record of the planned extermination of indigenous children in Canada’s murderous “Indian residential schools”. It is issued as a corrective Counter Report to the miscarriage of justice by Church and State known as the “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” (TRC).

Based on eyewitness testimonies and archival documentation deliberately suppressed or ignored by the TRC, Murder by Decree proves that the genocide of indigenous people began as a religion-led campaign and continues to be a deliberate governmental policy in Canada.

READ MORE

Unrepentant – Kevin’s award winning documentary film.

Source

tags:
Related Posts
