Today’s Guest. Kevin Annett. The Republic of Kanata.

Kevin Annett talks about the launch of the Republic of Kanata and explains what a republic is, how Kanata relates to indigenous people and how China factors in.

Kevin, “7th generation of this land”, shares an interesting history about his great-great-great-grandfather.
He explains that a Republic in Canada has never been attempted before now and describes the consequence.

Picture of hands of an indigenous elder
Photo by By Fotos 593

He describes how he is building the Republic, including successes/failures along the way. And, Kevin looks at The Republic of Kanata, how it relates to Indigenous people and how China factors in.

As always, very informative and educational.

Annett is the co-founder of The International Tribunal of Crimes of Church and State. He has been twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

video

RELATED | Today’s Guest Kevin Annett

Websites:
www.republicofkanata.org
www.bbsradio.com/herewestand
www.murderbydecree.com

Email: angelfire101@protonmail.com

picture of book cover "Murder by Decree- The Crime of Genocide in Canada. by Kevin Annett

Murder by Decree is an uncensored record of the planned extermination of indigenous children in Canada’s murderous “Indian residential schools”. It is issued as a corrective Counter Report to the miscarriage of justice by Church and State known as the “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” (TRC).

Based on eyewitness testimonies and archival documentation deliberately suppressed or ignored by the TRC, Murder by Decree proves that the genocide of indigenous people began as a religion-led campaign and continues to be a deliberate governmental policy in Canada.

READ MORE

Unrepentant – Kevin’s award winning documentary film.

video
Source

WATCH | Lockdown Horror in China

