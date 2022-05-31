Today’s Guest. Kevin Annett. Vatican, China + More.

Kevin Annett, author and whistle blower, talks about “fake news” around mass graves in BC, Pope coming to visit, connection between Vatican and China and more!

More is revealed about the genocide in the British Columbia residential schools. This is a serious topic that we need to pay attention to. People have been complacent far too long. The evidence is in. Kevin says that denial is a human reaction to something too horrific to accept.

Annett is the co-founder of The International Tribunal of Crimes of Church and State. He has been twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Please enable JavaScript

RELATED | Today’s Guest Kevin Annett

Websites:

www.republicofkanata.org

www.bbsradio.com/herewestand

www.murderbydecree.com



Email: angelfire101@protonmail.com

Murder by Decree is an uncensored record of the planned extermination of indigenous children in Canada’s murderous “Indian residential schools”. It is issued as a corrective Counter Report to the miscarriage of justice by Church and State known as the “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” (TRC).

Based on eyewitness testimonies and archival documentation deliberately suppressed or ignored by the TRC, Murder by Decree proves that the genocide of indigenous people began as a religion-led campaign and continues to be a deliberate governmental policy in Canada.

READ MORE

Unrepentant – Kevin’s award winning documentary film.

Please enable JavaScript Source

WATCH | Lockdown Horror in China

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram



New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!