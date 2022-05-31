  1. Home
  Today's Guest. Kevin Annett. Vatican, China + More.
Today’s Guest. Kevin Annett. Vatican, China + More.

Kevin Annett, author and whistle blower, talks about “fake news” around mass graves in BC, Pope coming to visit, connection between Vatican and China and more!

More is revealed about the genocide in the British Columbia residential schools. This is a serious topic that we need to pay attention to. People have been complacent far too long. The evidence is in. Kevin says that denial is a human reaction to something too horrific to accept.

Annett is the co-founder of The International Tribunal of Crimes of Church and State. He has been twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

video

Websites:
www.republicofkanata.org
www.bbsradio.com/herewestand
www.murderbydecree.com

Email: angelfire101@protonmail.com

picture of book cover "Murder by Decree- The Crime of Genocide in Canada. by Kevin Annett

Murder by Decree is an uncensored record of the planned extermination of indigenous children in Canada’s murderous “Indian residential schools”. It is issued as a corrective Counter Report to the miscarriage of justice by Church and State known as the “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” (TRC).

Based on eyewitness testimonies and archival documentation deliberately suppressed or ignored by the TRC, Murder by Decree proves that the genocide of indigenous people began as a religion-led campaign and continues to be a deliberate governmental policy in Canada.

READ MORE

Unrepentant – Kevin’s award winning documentary film.

video
WATCH | Lockdown Horror in China

