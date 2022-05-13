  1. Home
Today's Guest. Susan Stanfield with Urgent Message.

Susan Stanfield joins Travis from notTV live from Europe with an urgent message about the upcoming WHO conference to vote on one world health authority.

**The live broadcast is scheduled for 11:00 am PST|12:00 pm MST. The video will be added when it becomes available.**

Live from Europe, Susan is an activist with a strong voice and a solid grasp on policies and Canadian politics.

The World Health Assembly is meeting in Geneva May 22-27 to vote on giving sole authority to the World Health Organization in planning future pandemics for all countries. If this success Canada loses sovereignty. Stanfield is an advocate for action that makes a difference and can affect change.

Susan Stanfield

Susan Stanfield, whistle blower on health justice in Canada, has been designing, curating & broadcasting daily justice videos on social channels since 2018 to empower women and moms to find their own unique health justice leadership style.

“When I started blowing the whistle on health injustice in Canada I quickly realized huge numbers of people needed to understand the complex human rights and governance issues I learned over a 20 year career in advocacy if we were ever going to stop the powerful cartels who are profiting off the downgrading of our natural health every day. These injustices are far too big for a few leaders but with millions of women and moms all over the world fighting to protect our children we are finally making progress thanks to covid crimes that were a massive wake up call.” READ MORE

