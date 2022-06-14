Today’s Guest with Chad. Double Feature. June 13.

Theresa Theriault, an active, busy single mom shares life from Halifax and in the second half Fiona Thorson, healthcare practitioner talks about nanotech hell.

Theresa Theribault with her son Carson

Theresa shares fears that many are starting to wake up to, the idea that our freedoms are being taken away while people continue to live as if things are normal.

Theresa has an active life with her 5 year old son. She lives just outside of Halifax and works full time as a practical experience coordinator for an accounting designation. Theresa coaches learn to play softball for 4-6 years old, really enjoys the outdoors, kayaking, fishing, and four wheeling. And she especially loves spending time with her son on adventures and repurposing furniture or DIY projects.

Surrounded by technology we are all affected by microwave frequencies. Fiona describes her descent into sickness that was only alleviated when she detoxed for heavy metals and nano particles.

Download a free document from Fiona’s website www.fionaforhealth.com/nano. It gives an outline of what you can do to get on the anti-nano protocol, including links for more resources and instructions on building the stuff you need.

For additional help Fiona offers group and one-on-one coaching. The latest group coaching just started (June 13/22) but you can still join, www.fionaforhealth.com/libertyfromlymecfsfibro.



But if you want to dive in all the information you need if they want to dive in on their own is in that free document and on my blog.

