  Today's Guest with Chad Global Rights Advocate
Today's Guest with Chad Global Rights Advocate

Chad meets Kevin Annett, renowned human rights campaigner, author, whistle blower who led a movement to expose and prosecute child murder by church and state.

NOTE: The interview, scheduled for 6:30 pm PST, Tuesday, May 3 will be added as soon as it becomes available. WATCH on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/wearenottv. If there are problems with the connection go to not.tv/live.

Kevin Annett is the co-founder of The International Tribunal of Crimes of Church and State. He has been twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

video

Witness to murder at Indian Residential School

video

See the record of the International Common Law Court of Justice, The Case of Genocide in Canada, at these links: 

Part 1

video

Part 2

video

Sentence and Verdict

video

Kevin and the Voice of the Republic is live every Sunday at 6 pm eastern. at: www.bbsradio.com/herewestand .

Kevin’s award winning documentary film Unrepentant

video

 **WINNER: BEST INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY – 2006 LOS ANGELES INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL. **WINNER: BEST DIRECTOR for an INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY – 2006 NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL… This documentary reveals Canada’s darkest secret – the deliberate extermination of indigenous (Native American) peoples and the theft of their land under the guise of religion. This never before told history as seen through the eyes of this former minister (Kevin Annett) who blew the whistle on his own church, after he learned of thousands of murders in its Indian Residential Schools…” Source

“Who is Kevin Annett?” (2013)

video
Kevin Annett

Kevin’s website: www.murderbydecree.com

tags:
