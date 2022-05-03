Today’s Guest with Chad Global Rights Advocate

Chad meets Kevin Annett, renowned human rights campaigner, author, whistle blower who led a movement to expose and prosecute child murder by church and state.

NOTE: The interview, scheduled for 6:30 pm PST, Tuesday, May 3 will be added as soon as it becomes available. WATCH on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/wearenottv. If there are problems with the connection go to not.tv/live.

Kevin Annett is the co-founder of The International Tribunal of Crimes of Church and State. He has been twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Please enable JavaScript

Witness to murder at Indian Residential School

Please enable JavaScript

See the record of the International Common Law Court of Justice, The Case of Genocide in Canada, at these links:

Part 1

Please enable JavaScript

Part 2

Please enable JavaScript

Sentence and Verdict

Please enable JavaScript

Kevin and the Voice of the Republic is live every Sunday at 6 pm eastern. at: www.bbsradio.com/herewestand .

Kevin’s award winning documentary film Unrepentant

Please enable JavaScript

**WINNER: BEST INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY – 2006 LOS ANGELES INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL. **WINNER: BEST DIRECTOR for an INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY – 2006 NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL… This documentary reveals Canada’s darkest secret – the deliberate extermination of indigenous (Native American) peoples and the theft of their land under the guise of religion. This never before told history as seen through the eyes of this former minister (Kevin Annett) who blew the whistle on his own church, after he learned of thousands of murders in its Indian Residential Schools…” Source

“Who is Kevin Annett?” (2013)

Please enable JavaScript Kevin Annett

Kevin’s website: www.murderbydecree.com

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram



New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!